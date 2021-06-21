- International Yoga Day LIVE: Yoga a ray of hope during pandemic, says Modi
- India Inc goes for price hikes again as input cost pressures increase
- Around 30 airports assure new Jet Airways owners of slot availability
- Tech promoters top list of cash recipients; family-owned groups earn less
- Bharat Biotech, Pfizer in race for paediatric Covid-19 vax by December
- Covid-19 crisis: Relief for MSME promoters under debt scheme likely
- Govt to come up with a SOP on new IT rules as industry awaits clarity
- Second wave of Covid-19 pandemic delays work under new OALP blocks
- Statsguru: 6 charts explain why inflation risk is growing for the economy
- Premium restaurants get hooked to the sweet taste of food delivery
Coronavirus LIVE: Yoga helped Covid patients recover faster, says PM Modi
Coronavirus unlock live updates: Kerala reported 11,647 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (9,361), Tamil Nadu (7,817), Andhra Pradesh (5,646). Stay tuned for corona-related news
PM Narendra Modi addresses nation on International Yoga Day 2021
Corona LIVE updates: India reported 53,009 new cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's total coronavirus caseload has has reached 29,934,361. The country reported 1,113 deaths yesterday, taking the death toll to 385,167. Marking the seventh International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said yoga helped Covid patients recover faster. Yoga remains a ray of hope when world fights Covid pandemic, the prime minister said.
Kerala reported 11,647 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (9,361), Tamil Nadu (7,817), Andhra Pradesh (5,646), Karnataka (4,517), Delhi (124) and West Bengal (2,184).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,972,781), Karnataka (2,806,453), Kerala (2,809,394), Tamil Nadu (2,422,497), and Andhra Pradesh (1,850,563).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 179,240,018 confirmed cases and 3,881,540 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,406,001, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.
