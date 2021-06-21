JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: Yoga helped Covid patients recover faster, says PM Modi

Coronavirus unlock live updates: Kerala reported 11,647 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (9,361), Tamil Nadu (7,817), Andhra Pradesh (5,646). Stay tuned for corona-related news

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi addresses nation on International Yoga Day 2021
Corona LIVE updates: India reported 53,009 new cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's total coronavirus caseload has has reached 29,934,361. The country reported 1,113 deaths yesterday, taking the death toll to 385,167. Marking the seventh International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said yoga helped Covid patients recover faster. Yoga remains a ray of hope when world fights Covid pandemic, the prime minister said.

Kerala reported 11,647 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (9,361), Tamil Nadu (7,817), Andhra Pradesh (5,646), Karnataka (4,517), Delhi (124) and West Bengal (2,184).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,972,781), Karnataka (2,806,453), Kerala (2,809,394), Tamil Nadu (2,422,497), and Andhra Pradesh (1,850,563).

World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 179,240,018 confirmed cases and 3,881,540 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,406,001, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.

