Coronavirus LIVE updates: Recoveries outnumber new Covid-19 cases in Delhi

The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 66,832,931
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India on Saturday reported 36,652 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 9,644,529. As many as 140,216 people have died of the disease till now. With 1,847,509 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 890,360, Andhra Pradesh 870,675, Tamil Nadu 787,554, and Kerala 625,767. Delhi reported 4,067 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 589,544.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India's vaccination programme against Covid-19 would begin as soon as scientists have their go-ahead, and asserted that healthcare workers involved in treating coronavirus patients, frontline workers and old people suffering from serious conditions would be inoculated on priority.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 66,832,931. While 46,227,853 have recovered, 1,533,741 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 14,759,965 cases, and 285,473 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,608,211 cases, Brazil (6,577,177), Russia (2,431,731), France (2,281,475).
