Coronavirus lockdown: Indian Navy flies 60,000 masks from Delhi to Goa

The masks had been ordered by the Goa chapter of the Indian Medical Association.

BS Web Team & PTI 

A worker prepares masks during a 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Ranchi

An Indian Navy aircraft ferried a consignment of 60,000 masks from Delhi to Goa as the ongoing lockdown to contain coronavirus pandemic made it difficult for trucks to make the journey, an official said on Friday.

The masks had been ordered by the Goa chapter of the Indian Medical Association.

As of Friday, the coastal state has three confirmed COVID-19 patients.


"A shipment of 60,000 face masks ordered by Indian Medical Association to offset the shortfall in Goa was stuck at Delhi as trucks could not proceed further," said a Central government spokesperson.

After a request was made to Navy by the IMA, an Ilyushin 38SD (IL-38), a Long Range Maritime Reconnaisence Aircraft of the Navy, flew to Delhi on Friday and returned with the masks, he added.
First Published: Fri, March 27 2020. 20:56 IST

