Coronavirus lockdown: Police vacate Shaheen Bagh protesters after 3 months

Protestors against the citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh were vacated by the Police amid outbreak on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The women agitators have been on a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh for over three months, protesting the newly amended Citizenship Act.





Delhi: Police clears the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, amid complete lockdown in the capital, in wake of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4IYvGCqyFL — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said people at the protest venue in Shaheen Bagh were requested to vacate the site as lockdown has been imposed due to outbreak.



#WATCH Delhi Police clears the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in wake of #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/N6MGLTLs5Z — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

However, when they refused action was taken and they were vacated, the official said. This comes a day after an unidentified man allegedly hurled petrol bomb near the site. However, non one sustained any injuries.