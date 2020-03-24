Coronavirus lockdown: Police vacate Shaheen Bagh protesters after 3 months

-
ALSO READ
From Delhi schools to IPL: 10 key updates on Coronavirus you need to know
Delhi Lockdown: Things you need to know before stepping out from home
CAA clash: Fresh violence breaks out in Delhi; more police deployed
Kejriwal declares coronavirus epidemic in Delhi, shuts schools and colleges
Coronavirus: Curfew passes must to enter Delhi; border sealed
-
Protestors against the citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh were vacated by the Delhi Police amid coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday morning, officials said.
The women agitators have been on a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh for over three months, protesting the newly amended Citizenship Act.
Delhi: Delhi Police clears the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in wake of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4IYvGCqyFL— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said people at the protest venue in Shaheen Bagh were requested to vacate the site as lockdown has been imposed due to coronavirus outbreak.
#WATCH Delhi Police clears the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in wake of #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/N6MGLTLs5Z— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU