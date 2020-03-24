JUST IN
Top headlines: India Inc m-cap shrinks, internet speed may slow, and more
Coronavirus lockdown: Police vacate Shaheen Bagh protesters after 3 months

The women agitators have been on a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh for over three months, protesting the newly amended Citizenship Act

BS Web Team & Agencies 

Shaheen Bagh
Muslim women during a protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) at Shaheen Bagh. PTI

Protestors against the citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh were vacated by the Delhi Police amid coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The women agitators have been on a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh for over three months, protesting the newly amended Citizenship Act.

 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said people at the protest venue in Shaheen Bagh were requested to vacate the site as lockdown has been imposed due to coronavirus outbreak.

However, when they refused action was taken and they were vacated, the official said. This comes a day after an unidentified man allegedly hurled petrol bomb near the site. However, non one sustained any injuries. 
First Published: Tue, March 24 2020. 09:07 IST

