Coronavirus outbreak: Cases in India climb to 834; death toll reaches 19

The number of COVIOD-19 cases climbed to 834 in India on Saturday with the death toll rising to 19, according to the Union Health Ministry.

In its updated figures, the ministry stated two fresh deaths.

However, it could not be immediately known where these two new deaths were reported from as the state-wise figures are awaited.

So far, deaths have been reported from Maharashtra (4) Gujarat (3), Karnataka (2 ) and one each fromMadhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jamnu and Kasmir and Himachal Pradesh.

According to the data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 748, while 66 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India total surges to 834; global total nears 600,000

As cases in US cross 100,000, Trump takes steps to combat pandemic

President Donald Trump on Friday took a series of actions to ensure availability of medical resources and equipment to fight the global pandemic, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the US surpassed 100,000, with more than 1,500 dead.

"My administration is taking new action to ensure that America has the medical resources and equipment needed to fight the global pandemic. It has been a brutal pandemic for over 150 countries all over the world," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference.

Trump has roped in Army Corps of Engineers to build hospitals all over the country, activated the ready reserve components of the Armed Forces and invoked the Defense Production Act to compel General Motors to accept, perform and prioritize federal contracts for ventilators.

Iran's COVID-19 cases surpass 30,000



ALSO READ: Coronavirus: US will supply ventilators to countries in need, says Trump

Iran announced 144 new deaths from COVID-19 and 2,926 new cases of infection. Meanwhile, Turkey's number of COVID-19 infections kept rising fastly as the second hardest-hit country in the Middle East.

The latest figures on Friday brought Iran's death toll to 2,378, as the total number of COVID-19 cases surged to 32,332, of whom 11,133 have recovered, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Friday, Iran started the implementation of a social distancing plan for one week. It could be extended if the authorities deem it necessary.

The plan includes further restrictions of the inter-city travels, the closure of public places like parks, swimming pools and entertaining centres, a ban on gatherings and reducing work hours of civil servants.

Iran is the worst-hit country in the Middle East, and the rise in the number of infections and death toll has not shown signs of easing so far despite the government's tightened efforts to stem the highly infectious disease.

Turkey, which has become the second hardest-hit country in the region, reported 2,069 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infections to 5,698.

Turkey also reported 17 new deaths from the coronavirus, raising the total death toll to 92. So far, 42 people have recovered from the disease.





ALSO READ: Covid-19 Factoid: What today's coronavirus data trends tell us

32,000 COVID-19 cases in France, nearly 2,000 deaths

The number of confirmed cases in France has risen by 13 per cent within a day to reach a total of 32,964 as of Friday, the 11th day of imposed to contain the outbreak, Health General Director Jerome Salomon said.

A total of 1,995 people had died, an increase of 299 from Thursday, Salomon added in an update, reported Xinhua news agency.

Further 1,828 people diagnosed with the COIVD-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, had received treatment in hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 15,732. That included 3,787 serious cases, a daily jump of 472.

Some 5,700 infected people were recovered, up from 4,948 reported a day ago.

With 969 deaths in one day, Italy's tally crosses 9000 mark

The cumulative number of cases in Italy reached 86,498 on Friday, exceeding the total figure registered in China, according to data by the Civil Protection Department coordinating the emergency response.

The pandemic also claimed 969 lives, a new single-day record high in fatalities registered here since the outbreak hit the country's northern regions on February 21, Xinhua news agency reported.

The death toll grew to 9,134, with 50 fatalities occurred on Thursday and not yet included in the total figure, commissioner for the emergency Domenico Arcuri explained at a daily press conference.

In unveiling the new statistics, Arcuri took the place of extraordinary commissioner and Civil Protection Department Chief Angelo Borrelli, who was under home confinement for the second day in a row due to fever (but negative for coronavirus).

According to the data, 589 new cured people were registered on a daily basis, bringing total recoveries to 10,950.

With 4,401 people tested positive on Friday, the number of active coronavirus infections grew to 66,414. "About 6 percent of the total, or 3,732 patients, are currently in intensive care," Arcuri explained.