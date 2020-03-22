JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus: Kerala govt declares Rs 20,000-cr package to revive economy

Northeast steps up measures to tackle coronavirus, no positive cases yet
Business Standard

Coronavirus outbreak: Tamil Nadu closes borders, constitutes task force

The state government was among the first to launch measures to tackle Covid-19. On January 30, it had put under quarantine 78 people who arrived from China

BS Reporter 

Health workers disinfecting streets in Tamil Nadu | File photo
Health workers disinfecting streets in Tamil Nadu | File photo

The Tamil Nadu government has closed its borders with Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka. The state has also constituted a task force to closely monitor the preventive measures against the virus outbreak.

A sum of Rs 60 crore has been allocated to beef up the efforts against the spread of the disease. However, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami has ruled out suspending the ongoing Assembly session, insisting that all legislators were being screened before entering the House.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases detected in the State has gone up to seven, with a traveller from Spain testing positive, said the Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar.

The state government was among the first to launch measures to tackle Covid-19. On January 30, it had put under quarantine 78 people who arrived from China.

The Janata Curfew was extended to Monday morning 5 am.

Coronavirus outbreak: Tamil Nadu closes borders, constitutes task force
First Published: Sun, March 22 2020. 23:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU