Coronavirus outbreak: Tamil Nadu closes borders, constitutes task force

The government has closed its borders with Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka. The state has also constituted a task force to closely monitor the preventive measures against the virus outbreak.

A sum of Rs 60 crore has been allocated to beef up the efforts against the spread of the disease. However, chief minister K Palaniswami has ruled out suspending the ongoing Assembly session, insisting that all legislators were being screened before entering the House.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases detected in the State has gone up to seven, with a traveller from Spain testing positive, said the Minister for Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar.

The state government was among the first to launch measures to tackle Covid-19. On January 30, it had put under quarantine 78 people who arrived from

The Janata Curfew was extended to Monday morning 5 am.



