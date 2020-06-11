Coronavirus pandemic: India surpasses UK, now 4th worst-hit country

India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom in terms of cases to become the fourth worst-hit country with a caseload of 297, 205, according to the Worldometer.

India has registered over 9,500 cases for the seventh day in a row, while the one-day casualty figure crossed the 300-mark for the first time on Thursday.

India is now at the fourth spot, only behind the US (2,076,495 cases), Brazil (787,489) and Russia (502,436), as per Worldometer figures.





The Union Health Ministry data, updated at 8 am, said the country saw the highest single-day spike of 357 fatalities and 9,996 cases on Thursday, pushing the death-toll to 8,102 and the nationwide tally to 2,86,579.

The number of recoveries remained more than the active cases for the second consecutive day.

The number of active cases stands at 137,448 till Thursday 8 am, while 141,028 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the health ministry said. "Thus, around 49.21 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Out of the total 8,102 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,438 deaths followed by Gujarat (1,347), Delhi (984), Madhya Pradesh (427), West Bengal (432), Tamil Nadu (326), Uttar Pradesh (321), Rajasthan (259) and Telangana (156).

The death toll reached 78 in Andhra Pradesh, 69 in Karnataka and 55 in Punjab.



Jammu and Kashmir has reported 51 fatalities due to the disease, while 52 deaths have been reported from Haryana, 33 from Bihar, 18 from Kerala, 15 from Uttarakhand, nine from Odisha and eight from Jharkhand.

Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh have registered six Covid-19 fatalities each, Chandigarh have five while Assam has recorded four deaths so far.

Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh have reported one Covid-19 fatality each, according to ministry data. More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, the ministry's website stated. The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 94,041 followed by Tamil Nadu at 36,841, Delhi at 32,810, Gujarat at 21,521, Uttar Pradesh at 11,610, Rajasthan at 11,600 and Madhya Pradesh at 10,049 according to the health ministry's data updated in the morning.

The number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 9,328 in West Bengal, 6,041 in Karnataka, 5,710 in Bihar and 5,579 in Haryana. It has risen to 5,269 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,509 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,111 in Telangana and 3,250 in Odisha.





Assam has reported 3,092 novel cases so far while Punjab has 2,805 cases. A total of 2,161 people have been infected by the virus in Kerala and 1,562 in Uttarakhand.

Jharkhand has registered 1,489 cases, while 1,262 cases have been reported from Chhattisgarh, 895 from Tripura, 451 from Himachal Pradesh, 387 from Goa and 327 from Chandigarh.

Manipur has 311 Covid-19 cases, Nagaland has 128, Puducherry has 127, Ladakh has 115, Mizoram has 93, Arunachal Pradesh has 57, Meghalaya 44 while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 34 infections so far.

Dadar and Nagar Haveli has 26 cases, Sikkim has reported 13 cases till now while Daman and Diu has two cases.

The ministry's website said that 8,931 cases are being reassigned to states and "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".





