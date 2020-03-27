Coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi offers MPLADs fund to Rae Bareli administration

Congress president on Friday offered her for the welfare of the people of Rae Bareli in fighting the outbreak.

In a letter to the Rae Bareli district magistrate, Gandhi asked him to use the funds as per the requirement of the constituency.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: It's clear that we have entered recession, says IMF chief

Gandhi also called upon the district magistrate to ensure that no person in her Lok Sabha constituency remains without food during

Centre's relief package inadequate: Cong leader Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said that the Rs 1.75 trillion economic package announced by the Centre in the wake of the novel pandemic was inadequate.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus lockdown: Govt unveils Rs 1.7-trillion package for the poor

The government has announced a package to give relief to vulnerable sections of the society and others, the Congress' chief spokesperson said.

However, may we respectfully and humbly and not in a sense of criticism say - Is it not too little?, a statement quoting him said.

The Congress leader's comments come after the central government unveiled the relief package involving free food grain and cooking gas to the poor for the next three months, one-time doles to women and poor senior citizens, higher wages to workers and measures to boost liquidity of employees, as it looked to contain the impact of unprecedented nationwide over the deadly COVID-19.

He further said, 'Kisan' (farmer) has now been offered a sum of Rs 2,000 through 'PM Kisan' accounts on 1st April, 2020, but, he is supposed to be paid a sum of Rs 6,000 under the PM Kisan Yojana..,.