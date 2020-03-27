JUST IN
Coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi offers MPLADs fund to Rae Bareli administration

In a letter to the Rae Bareli district magistrate, Gandhi asked him to use the funds as per the requirement of the constituency

Agencies 

Sonia Gandhi
Congress President Sonia Gandhi | Photo: PTI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday offered her MPLADs fund for the welfare of the people of Rae Bareli in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to the Rae Bareli district magistrate, Gandhi asked him to use the funds as per the requirement of the constituency.

Gandhi also called upon the district magistrate to ensure that no person in her Lok Sabha constituency remains without food during lockdown.

Centre's relief package inadequate: Cong leader Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said that the Rs 1.75 trillion economic package announced by the Centre in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic was inadequate.


The government has announced a package to give relief to vulnerable sections of the society and others, the Congress' chief spokesperson said.

However, may we respectfully and humbly and not in a sense of criticism say - Is it not too little?, a statement quoting him said.

The Congress leader's comments come after the central government unveiled the relief package involving free food grain and cooking gas to the poor for the next three months, one-time doles to women and poor senior citizens, higher wages to workers and measures to boost liquidity of employees, as it looked to contain the impact of unprecedented nationwide lockdown over the deadly COVID-19.

He further said, 'Kisan' (farmer) has now been offered a sum of Rs 2,000 through 'PM Kisan' accounts on 1st April, 2020, but, he is supposed to be paid a sum of Rs 6,000 under the PM Kisan Yojana..,.
First Published: Fri, March 27 2020. 21:30 IST

