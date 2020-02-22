Coronavirus: UP reserves 820 isolation beds for travellers from China

Uttar Pradesh government has reserved 820 isolation beds across the state for travellers returning from China in the wake of the outbreak.

Apart from this, all the medical colleges in UP have been asked to be in a state of readiness, including stocking up for adequate infection prevention logistics for travellers and the hospital staff.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the menace as epidemic affecting 29 countries as International Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) under IHR (International Health Regulation).

In this context, the UP government has been strengthening surveillance and control measures against the disease.

To date, more than 1,700 passengers travelling from China and other affected countries have been tracked by the state district surveillance units and other WHO affiliated teams in UP.

The samples from four travellers have been sent to NIV, Pune; of 48 travellers to KGMU Lucknow; and of 39 travellers to NCDC, Delhi, according to the vector borne disease division of UP directorate of health services, Lucknow.

While the medical tests of 82 out of these 91 travellers were found to be negative, the results of the remaining 9 are awaited.

The state health authorities have also cross-notified 69 travellers to other Indian states, and shared details of 26 travellers with the central agencies for international cross-notification.

At the same time, more than 2,300 travellers were also screened at the different airports in UP, apart from 0.65 million screened at the Indo-Nepal border check posts.

The health department has also conducted sensitisation meetings in 1,461 villages situated in the border districts. Seven UP districts are adjacent to the nearly 580 km Nepal border - Maharajganj, Sidharthanagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur, and Pilibhit.

While, the Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) manning the international border wear surgical masks as a precautionary step while checking people coming from Nepal, the state health department has deployed its teams in the respective districts.

In line with government directives, the health department has deployed rapid response teams. According to the state communicable disease directorate, special health department teams are staying put at 19 check posts along the Indo-Nepal border.

Helpline numbers have also been issued with regards to coronavirus, so that any suspected cases can immediately be reported to the state health authorities.

Meanwhile, the places which do not have SSB check posts on the Indo-Nepal border in UP, the local village heads and the common people are being sensitised on the issue.

Last month, Chief Minister Adityanath, while chairing a review meeting of health department officials, had ordered a tight vigil on the state’s border with Nepal after reports said that a case had been detected in the Himalayan Kingdon. He had also asked for a tight vigil at the airports in Varanasi and Lucknow.