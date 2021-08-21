Coronavirus vaccination to resume in Mumbai today post 2-day halt

After receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses, will resume from Saturday, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

In a statement issued by BMC, it said that the which was halted for two days due to vaccine shortage.

The Corporation said that it received a total stock of 1,60,240 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday night which was distributed among all the government and municipal centres on Friday.

"With the receipt of vaccine doses, the COVID-19 vaccination campaign will resume in from tomorrow, Saturday, August 21, 2021. The stock of vaccines received by the corporation includes 1,50,000 doses of Covishield and 10,240 doses of Covaxin," it said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,365 new COVID-19 cases, 6,384 recoveries and 105 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Friday. The total number of active cases stands at 55,454. With this, the total cases in the state have gone up to 64,15,935.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)