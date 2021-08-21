Coronavirus vaccination to resume in Mumbai today post 2-day halt

-
After receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses, Mumbai will resume vaccination from Saturday, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
In a statement issued by BMC, it said that the vaccination which was halted for two days due to vaccine shortage.
The Corporation said that it received a total stock of 1,60,240 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday night which was distributed among all the government and municipal vaccination centres on Friday.
"With the receipt of vaccine doses, the COVID-19 vaccination campaign will resume in Mumbai from tomorrow, Saturday, August 21, 2021. The stock of vaccines received by the corporation includes 1,50,000 doses of Covishield and 10,240 doses of Covaxin," it said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,365 new COVID-19 cases, 6,384 recoveries and 105 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Friday. The total number of active cases stands at 55,454. With this, the total cases in the state have gone up to 64,15,935.
