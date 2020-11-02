Coronavirus vaccine update: Israel begins human trial, Moderna preps launch

Covid vaccine update: There are at least 182 vaccine candidates in pre-clinical or clinical-trial stages across the globe. Of these, nine are in final human-trial stage. In India, two vaccines are in Phase-II trials and one (the Oxford University one) in Phase-III. While experts have said vaccines are likely to reach the general public in the March-April 2021, drug makers have been more ambitious with their calculations. Firms like Moderna Inc and Pfizer are eyeing the emergency-use authorisation route to launch their shots by year-end. According to a study, India has used its manufacturing capabilities to pre-order 600 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and is negotiating for another billion. The United States, on the other hand, has pre-ordered more doses.

Covid-19 has infected over 46.8 million people across the globe so far and has claimed nearly 1,205,000 lives. With the virus spreading rapidly and re-surfacing in Europe, every hope is now pinned on vaccine development.

vaccine progress

Israel Covid vaccine update: Human trials for underway

Israel began human trials on November 1 for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate (BriLife) which, if successful, could be ready for use by general public by the end of next summer. "We are in the final stretch," said Shmuel Shapira, Director General of the Israel Institute for Biological Research.

Oxford coronavirus vaccine update: UK accelerates review of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) health regulator has started an accelerated review of its potential

In rolling reviews, regulators are able to see clinical data in real time and have dialogue with drug makers on manufacturing processes and trials to accelerate the approval process.

India Covid-19 vaccine progress: India to get its first vaccine in second quarter of 2021

Bharat Biotech is planning to launch Covaxin vaccine for coronavirus in the second quarter next year if it gets the requisite approvals from the Indian regulatory authorities. The firm's immediate focus is to conduct the Phase 3 trials successfully across sites inthe country. The company's vaccine candidate has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV) using inactivated Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.





ALSO READ: Bharat Biotech to launch its Covid-19 vaccine in second quarter of 2021

J&J Covid vaccine status

Johnson & Johnson plans to start testing its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in youths aged 12 to 18 as soon as possible. "We plan to go into children as soon as we possibly can, but very carefully in terms of safety," J&J's Dr Jerry Sadoff said. Depending on safety and other factors, the company plans to test in even younger children afterwards.

Moderna update: Moderna prepares global launch of the vaccine

American biotechnology company Moderna announced that it was preparing for the global launch of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273. On October 22, the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 completed enrollment of 30,000 participants with approximately 37 per cent of participants from diverse communities. The Phase 1 interim analysis of the vaccine, published in The New England Journal of Medicine on July 14, showed that mRNA-1273 was generally well-tolerated across all age groups and induced rapid and strong immune responses against SARS-CoV-2.

Russia Covid vaccine status

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has teamed up with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), for advisory support on clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India. Earlier in October, Dr Reddy's and Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) received nod from DCGI to conduct an adaptive phase 2/3 human clinical trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India.

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine update

According to a report published in Reuters, the British government expects that a verdict on whether Pfizer Inc-backed Covid-19 vaccine works will be available before the results are in on AstraZeneca Plc's competing vaccine.

Britain believes that the vaccine, which Pfizer is co-developing with Germany's BioNTech SE, could be ready to distribute before Christmas, the report, quoting Times, said.

Russian coronavirus vaccine (EpiVacCorona)

Nearly two months after Russia became the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine (Sputnik V) amid scepticism from the global scientific community, the country is likely to approve another shot as soon as October 15. Named EpiVacCorona, the vaccine is being developed by Vector State Virology and Biotechnology Center. Russia plans to manufacture an initial 10,000 doses, with production expected to begin in November.