UK starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential Covid-19 vaccine

-
ALSO READ
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hopes with strong trial results
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
Coronavirus vaccine update: Oxford vaccine to provide protection for a year
Coronavirus vaccine update: Chinese-backed hackers targeted Moderna
AstraZeneca Pharma shares dip over 3% after it halts Covid vaccine trials
-
AstraZeneca Plc said on Sunday Britain's health regulator had started an accelerated review of its potential coronavirus vaccine.
"We confirm the MHRA's (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) rolling review of our potential Covid-19 vaccine," an AstraZeneca spokesman said.
In rolling reviews, regulators are able to see clinical data in real time and have dialogue with drug makers on manufacturing processes and trials to accelerate the approval process.
The approach is designed to speed up evaluations of promising drugs or vaccines during a public health emergency.
AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine is being developed along with the University of Oxford. Bloomberg reported on Friday that MHRA had also begun an accelerated review for the Covid-19 vaccine candidate from Pfizer Inc.
AstraZeneca and Pfizer are among the frontrunners in the race to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, with the race also including Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc . Their vaccine candidates are in late-stage trials, interim data from which are expected in the coming weeks.
The British drug maker said on Monday its Covid-19 experimental vaccine produces an immune response in both old and young adults. The vaccine also triggers lower adverse responses among the elderly, it said.
The novel coronavirus has killed more than 1.19 million people globally, damaged the world economy and turned normal life upside down for billions of people.
Work began on the Oxford vaccine in January. Called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, the viral vector vaccine is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus that causes infections in chimpanzees.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU