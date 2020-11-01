Bharat Biotech to launch its Covid-19 vaccine in second quarter of 2021

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Karnataka coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally crosses 500,000-mark
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
Jharkhand reports 395 new coronavirus cases; tally rises to 1,00,964
-
Bharat Biotech is planning to launch its vaccine for COVID-19 in the second quarter nextyear if it gets the requisite approvals from the Indian regulatory authorities, a top company official said.
It said its immediatefocus isto conduct the Phase 3 trials successfully across sites inthe country.
The company's vaccine candidate -Covaxin- has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV) using inactivated Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The virus was isolated in an ICMR lab.
"If we get all the approvals after establishing strong experimental evidence and data, and efficacy and safety data in our last stage of trials, we aim to launch the vaccine in Q2 of 2021," Bharat Biotech International Executive DirectorSai Prasad told PTI.
After the company received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct Phase 3 clinical trial to establish the efficacy of the vaccine candidate, it has begun site preparatory exercises for Phase 3, recruitment and dosage will begin in November,he added.
"The trial to be conducted in 25 to 30 sites across 13-14 states will provide two doses each for the vaccine and placebo recipients. About 2,000 subjects could be enrolled per hospital," Prasad said.
Asked about the investment on the vaccine, he said: "Our investment is about Rs 350-400 crore for the development of vaccine and the new manufacturing facilities, which include our investments for conducting the Phase 3 clinical trial, in the next six months".
On the company's plan to sell the vaccine to the government or to private players, Prasad said: "We are looking to supply for both government and private markets. We are also in preliminary discussions with other countries for probable supply."
Prasad said the price of the vaccine is yet to be determined, as the company is still looking at the cost of product development.
"Our immediate focus is to conduct Phase 3 trial successfully across sites," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU