Coronvirus live: Mumbai eases train travel rules, Haryana extends lockdown
Coronvirus live updates: Indian researchers find mixing doses of 2 vaccines is safe; USA's Anthony Fauci supports booster shots.
Visitors wait to get their dose of Covid-19 vaccine at an inoculation centre in Bikaner, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus updates: Mumbai's local trains will be open from August 15 to fully vaccinated people 14 days after their second jab, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, easing more Covid-19 restrictions.
Haryana is lifting time restrictions on restaurants, malls and shops as it extends a lockdown to contain the coronavirus by a fortnight till August 23.
A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research found that mixing the doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines was safe and fetched a better immune response. The study was done on 18 people who inadvertently received Covishield as the first jab and Covaxin as the second in Uttar Pradesh.
World coronavirus updates: Anthony Fauci, the US’s top infectious-disease doctor, said Covid-19 vaccine booster shots should be given “reasonably soon” to people with weakened immune systems.
Deaths in Russia remain near last month’s record high, with 787 people dying from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the country’s response center said Sunday. The seven-day moving average has been at 790 for the past four days.
Iran’s daily deaths surpassed 500 for the first time since the pandemic began, surging to a record 542 over the last 24 hours, the health ministry reported, Bloomberg reported.
