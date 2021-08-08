Fully vaccinated people can travel on local trains from Aug 15: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister on Sunday announced that fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15.

Speaking in a live webcast, he said that those who have completed 14 days after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, can apply on a specially-created app for the railway pass and they can collect the same from their respective local ward offices.

"As of now 19 lakh people in Mumbai are fully vaccinated," Thackeray said, adding that those who do not have smartphones, can obtain the pass offline.

Currently, common people are not allowed to board Mumbai suburban trains, which are being operated only for the people employed in essential sectors and government services.

The chief minister also said that his government was considering to grant relaxations to shops, malls, restaurants and places of religious worship and a decision would be taken after a meeting of the task force on Monday.

