Corruption hurts social balance, fighting it is a shared responsibility: PM

-
ALSO READ
In pictures: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh
Full text of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to the nation
Don't act like moneylenders, put more money in hands of poor: Rahul to govt
Fond hopes of a lean govt
Stimulus package: No fiscal excesses, but growth prospects remain dim
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that systemic checks, effective audits, and capacity building are essential to fight corruption. He said corruption hurts not just development but social balance as well.
He said his administration has been emphasising that there should neither be pressure from the government nor should the government be found lacking. This is why it has abolished at least 1,500 rules, and also eased norms with respect to pension, water, electricity bill, bank loans, passport etc.
“It is important for development that our administrative processes are transparent, accountable and answerable to people. Corruption is the biggest enemy of all these processes,” he said during a conference on vigilance and anti-corruption week, kicked off on Tuesday.
Modi said that fighting corruption is not a job of a single agency but a collective responsibility. There has to be synergy among central and state probe agencies as cooperative spirit is essential to check corruption, he said, adding that corruption, money laundering, terror fundings, are all interrelated.
The Prime Minister said that there used to be a whole racket working in transfer posting. People were using political influence for appointments and transfers. The government has abolished interviews for group A and group B appointments to bring transparency and reduce corruption.
Besides, new laws like the Black Money Act and Benami Prohibition Act have set an example worldwide. Schemes like faceless tax assessment, Bank Board Bureau have been implemented successfully. “There is a lot of focus on technology and probe agencies are being provided with the latest infrastructure and equipment, so that they can work effectively and give desired outcome," he said.
Modi said that India is facing a crucial issue of dynastic corruption which has hollowed out the country. “If one generation of corruption is not punished, the next generation commits corruption with more power. Due to this it became a tradition," he said.
He said the country is preparing to celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary and called him an architect of India’s administration.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU