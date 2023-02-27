Cottonseed oil prices falls by Rs 74 to Rs 2,554 per quintal on soft demand

-
-
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 74 to Rs 2,554 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets following weak trends in spot markets.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for March delivery fell by Rs 74 or 2.82 per cent to Rs 2,554 per quintal with an open interest of 36,580 lots.
Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.
First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 17:28 IST
