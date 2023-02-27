JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cottonseed oil prices falls by Rs 74 to Rs 2,554 per quintal on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 74 to Rs 2,554 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets following weak trends in spot markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for March delivery fell by Rs 74 or 2.82 per cent to Rs 2,554 per quintal with an open interest of 36,580 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 17:28 IST

