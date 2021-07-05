Country completely safe, Army prepared to face any challenge: Rajnath

-
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi to address 2nd National Youth Parliament Festival today
PM Modi holds talks with Sheikh Hasina; India, Bangladesh sign 5 MoUs
PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh violated model code of conduct: TMC to EC
PM Modi fulfilled commitment of 'one rank one pension' scheme : Rajnath
Rajnath reviews defence ministry's efforts to deal with Covid-19 crisis
-
The country is completely safe and the Indian Army has the power to face any challenge, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Monday.
Asked about a recent attack on the Jammu Air Force Station by explosives-laden drones, the defence minister said, "We want to assure the countrymen that the country is completely safe. Whatever challenges come, our Army has the power to face it."
He said there is no question of warning anyone regarding drones coming into the country.
Singh also told reporters that justice and humanity have been the basis of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) politics.
"The BJP never did politics on the basis of cast and religion," he said.
Replying to a question, the senior BJP leader said, "There is no question on the working of (Uttar Pradesh) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."
Earlier, Singh went to the Harihar Dham in Shyam Nagar to condole the death of Mithlesh Dwivedi, who was also popularly known as "Mamtamai Mata". Dwivedi died a fortnight ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU