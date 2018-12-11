Court allows CBI to take Christian Michel's signature, handwriting samples

A Tuesday allowed the CBI plea seeking permission to take specimens of signature and handwriting samples of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman who has been chargesheeted in the graft-tainted VVIP chopper deal.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar passed the order after Michel's counsel said he has no objections to the CBI's plea and he wanted to prove his client's innocence.

ALSO READ: Christian Michel sent on five more day's remand in VVIP Chopper case

The CBI has said Michel's handwriting and signature samples are required to match them with the documents which are already in the possession of the agency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)