Christian Michel sent on five more day's remand in VVIP Chopper case

Christian Michel was produced before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar after the expiry of his five-day CBI remand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Michel Christian
Agusta Westland scam accused middleman Michel Christian at CBI headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday | Photo: PTI

A Delhi Court on Monday granted five-day remand of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, for his custodial interrogation by the CBI.

He was produced before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar after the expiry of his five-day CBI remand.

The probe agency sought further remand of nine days for Michel's custodial interrogation saying he was not cooperating in the investigation of the case.

At the outset, Michel withdrew his earlier bail plea and filed fresh detailed bail application.
First Published: Mon, December 10 2018. 16:10 IST

