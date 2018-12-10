Christian Michel sent on five more day's remand in VVIP Chopper case

-
A Delhi Court on Monday granted five-day remand of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, for his custodial interrogation by the CBI.
He was produced before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar after the expiry of his five-day CBI remand.
The probe agency sought further remand of nine days for Michel's custodial interrogation saying he was not cooperating in the investigation of the case.
At the outset, Michel withdrew his earlier bail plea and filed fresh detailed bail application.
