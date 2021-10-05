JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

J&J seeks FDA's approval for Covid-19 vaccine booster shot in adults
Business Standard

Court denies bail to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case

A Delhi court on Tuesday denied bail to Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case.

Topics
Sushil Kumar | Murder

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sushil Kumar
Olympics medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Kumar, arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

A Delhi court on Tuesday denied bail to Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand refused to grant relief to Kumar after hearing the arguments of both the prosecution and defense at length.

Kumar had sought relief from the court asserting that police built a false case against him and presented a "guilty image" of him.

The 38-year-old wrestler was arrested on May 23 and is lodged in jail since June 2, 2021.

Kumar, along with others, allegedly assaulted former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends at the stadium in May over an alleged property dispute.

Dhankar succumbed to the injuries later. According to the post-mortem report, he died due to the cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, October 05 2021. 18:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.