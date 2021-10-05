Court denies bail to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case

-
ALSO READ
Chhatrasal case: Police seeks 12 days custody of Olympic medallist Sushil
Court takes cognizance of charge sheet filed against Sushil in murder case
Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar seeks bail in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case
Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police remand
Delhi court denies special food to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in prison
-
A Delhi court on Tuesday denied bail to Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case.
Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand refused to grant relief to Kumar after hearing the arguments of both the prosecution and defense at length.
Kumar had sought relief from the court asserting that police built a false case against him and presented a "guilty image" of him.
The 38-year-old wrestler was arrested on May 23 and is lodged in jail since June 2, 2021.
Kumar, along with others, allegedly assaulted former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends at the stadium in May over an alleged property dispute.
Dhankar succumbed to the injuries later. According to the post-mortem report, he died due to the cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU