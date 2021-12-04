Court grants bail to Peter Mukerjea in INX Media money laundering case

-
A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to former media baron Peter Mukerjea in the INX Media money laundering case linked to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti.
Special Judge M K Nagpal granted relief to Mukerjea, the erstwhile director and COO of INX Media.
The court had earlier granted interim bail to Mukerjea till the pendency of his regular bail application.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.
Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) lodged a money laundering case.
Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21, 2019, and by the ED on October 16, 2019.
On October 22, 2019, the Supreme Court granted bail to Chidambaram in the case lodged by the CBI. He got bail in the ED case on December 4, 2019.
Karti was arrested by the CBI in February 2018 and granted bail in March 2018 in the INX Media corruption case.
He was also granted interim bail by the Delhi high court in the money laundering case.
