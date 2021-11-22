SBI lists $650-mn green bonds on India INX, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

-
ALSO READ
SBI Clerk Result 2021 on sbi.co.in: Direct link for SBI Mains admit card
INX Media case: Court issues notice to ED on Chidambaram's plea
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
Kingfisher stake sale, fewer provisions to drive SBI's Q1 profit: Analysts
-
State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday listed its USD 650-million green bonds simultaneously on the India International Exchange (India INX) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
This dual listing is in line with this year's topic of the World Investor Week, 'sustainable finance', as indicated by regulatory body International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), India INX said in a statement.
The World Investor Week (WIW) 2021 is being observed starting today till November 28.
Last year in November, India INX, the international arm of BSE, had announced its memorandum of understanding with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) for cooperation in financial services industry, maintenance of orderly markets in securities respective country, ESG (environmental, social and governance) and green finance in the local market.
This dual listing of green bonds is the first step towards this collaborated effort, the statement said.
SBI Managing Director Ashwini Kumar Tewari said in the statement, "The listing of green bond with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange will open up new avenues for market development and fundraising opportunities in the green bond space."
The lender has raised USD 800 million in the green bond market so far, he said.
India INX Managing Director and CEO V Balasubramaniam said, "We will work towards establishing a green corridor with Luxembourg to enable Indian Issuers to automatically qualify for dual listing with LuxSE to get investors from Europe and the globe."
In 2019, India INX had unveiled GSM Green, a platform for fundraising and trading in green, social and sustainable bonds exclusively.
Till date, the global securities market has established over USD 58 billion in MTN (medium-term note) programmes. More than USD 33 billion of bonds have been issued till date, of which USD 4.3 billion of issuances are listed on the GSM Green platform.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU