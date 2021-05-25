Covaxin reached 30 cities in 30 days, says Bharat Biotech's Suchitra Ella

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Biotech recruits 23,000 volunteers for Phase-3 Covaxin trials so far
Covaxin showed 81% interim efficacy: Bharat Biotech on Phase 3 results
WHO seeks more details from Bharat Bio for emergency use listing of Covaxin
Bharat Biotech recruits 13,000 volunteers for Covaxin Phase 3 trials
Govt's expert panel allows clinical trials for third dose of Covaxin
-
Bharat Biotech Co-Founder and Joint MD Suchitra Ella on Tuesday said that Covaxin has reached thirty cities in thirty days despite some employees being off work due to COVID.
"COVAXIN reaches 30 cities within 30 day. All our employees are committed, working 24x7 thru lockdowns for the country's immunisation - pls send your prayers to their families, some are still quarantined & off work," Ella said in a tweet.
By way of dispatch to private hospitals, the vaccine has reached various cities, including Amritsar, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Ernakulam, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kolkata, Guwahati, Mysore, Pune, Raipur, Mohali and Vijayawada.
Last week, Bharat Biotech said it plans to produce additional 200 million (20 crore) doses of Covaxin at its subsidiary's facility in Gujarat. This will take the overall production volume of the vaccine to about 1 billion (100 crore) doses per annum.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU