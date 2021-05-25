Moderna says its vaccine offers strong protection in kids as young as 12

-
ALSO READ
Teen angst in the digital age
Covaxin showed 81% interim efficacy: Bharat Biotech on Phase 3 results
India Coronavirus Dispatch: What does '90% efficacy' for a vaccine mean?
Scientists find new way of predicting Covid vaccine efficacy against virus
Covaxin shows 100% efficacy against 'severe Covid-19', 78% overall
-
Moderna said Tuesday its Covid-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12, a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the US.
With global vaccine supplies still tight, much of the world is struggling to vaccinate adults in the quest to end the pandemic. But earlier this month, the US and Canada authorized another vaccine the shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech to be used starting at age 12.
Moderna aims to be next in line, saying it will submit its teen data to the US Food and Drug Administration and other global regulators early next month.
The company studied more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds. Preliminary findings showed the vaccine triggered the same signs of immune protection in kids as it does in adults, and the same kind of temporary side effects such as sore arms, headache and fatigue.
There were no Covid-19 diagnoses in those given two doses of the Moderna vaccine compared with four cases among kids given dummy shots. In a press release, the company also said the vaccine appeared 93 per cent effective two weeks after the first dose.
While children are far less likely than adults to get seriously ill from Covid-19, they represent about 14 per cent of the nation's coronavirus cases. At least 316 have died in the US alone, according to a tally by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
With plenty of vaccine supply in the US, younger teens flocked to get Pfizer's shot in the days after FDA opened it to them, part of a push to get as many kids vaccinated as possible before the next school year.
Both Pfizer and Moderna have begun testing in even younger children, from age 11 down to 6-month-old babies. This testing is more complex: Teens receive the same dose as adults, but researchers are testing smaller doses in younger children. Experts hope to see some results in the fall.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU