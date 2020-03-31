Covid-19: 17 new cases in Andhra Pradesh, 13 traced to Nizamuddin meet

A day after the government announced the death of 6 patients from the state - all linked to visit in Delhi, 17 new positive cases were registered on Tuesday. Thirteen of the new cases have been traced back to the religious congregation at the Markaz Tablighi Jamaat.

With the additional 17 new cases in a single day, the total number of confirmed patients in has jumped to 40, spread across nine out of the thirteen districts in the state. Prakasham and Guntur districts have registered the largest number of 11 and 9 cases respectively.

It may be noted that most of many of those who attended the Markaz religious congregation in have either tested positive or are being tracked and kept in quarantine in both and Authorities of both the states are continuing their efforts to trace those who had attended the Markaz meeting in hundreds, in a bid to put them in quarantine facilities.

According to the AP government's medical bulletin, the five of the 17 people tested positive for coronavirus infection are found to have visited Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia while some of them have also attended the Delhi meeting. The infected vary between the range of 10 to 65 years of age. Overall, 30,000 persons are under the government surveillance for potential infection of coronavirus.

Though has relatively lower number of people under surveillance for potential infection, the number of confirmed cases stand as high as 72 apart from 6 deaths, mostly concentrated in the city of Hyderabad.

Last week Telangana government said the number of people under quarantine have declined to 13,000 from a level of over 20,000 persons as people were allowed to go home after completing the mandatory 14 day period in the quarantine facilities created by state medical and health department.