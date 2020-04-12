Covid-19: 7 arrested in Patiala for attacking police, chopping ASI's hand

Seven people, including five Nihang Sikhs, were arrested from a gurdwara in on Sunday, hours after an attack on a police team in Patiala in which an assistant sub inspector's hand was chopped off.

The seven people included five who were allegedly part of the attack outside a wholesale vegetable market in Patiala early on Sunday morning, Police said.





With a in place, barricades were put up outside the market and police personnel were regulating entry by asking for curfew passes.



A group of 'Nihangs' (a sect of Sikhism whose members are armed with traditional weapons and dressed in loose blue robes) were travelling in a vehicle and were asked to stop near the vegetable market by officials around 6.15 am, by the police. "They were asked to show (curfew) passes. But they banged the vehicle against the gate and barricades put up there," Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.

The attackers fled to Balbera close by and were arrested from a gurdwara there, police said.