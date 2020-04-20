Covid-19: As govt offices reopen, here are guidelines by MoHFW for safety

As the central government allows partial relaxation of from Apri 20 the Parliament secretariat, and some other central government offices will start functioning from Monday while adhering to the guidelines on social distancing.

Ahead of the opening, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) issued guidelines on measures to be taken by various ministries and departments of the Union and state governments to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The government advised its employees to use reusable/cloth face masks, to cover nose and mouth while sneezing, to maintain personal hygiene and abide by physical distancing norms even in the sections or rooms.

It also advised the authorities to ensure proper cleaning, sanitisation of the workplace, particularly the frequently touched surfaces.





MoHFW guidelines banned gathering of 5 or more people within the office premises, even in the canteens, and discouraged entry of visitors. Those with proper permission should be allowed after proper screening.

The official meetings have to be done through video conferencing, sending essential physical files and documents to other offices should be avoided, instead, the correspondence must be done through official emails.

All officials should take care of their health and leave the workplace immediately if there are symptoms like fever or respiratory trouble and should observe home-quarantine. As per the guidelines, the leave sanctioning authorities are requested to sanction leave whenever such a request comes up.

The govt also advised extra precaution for those who are at higher risk — the older, pregnant employees, those with underlying medical conditions.

Another advisory mentioned that Defence, Central Armed Police Forces, Health and Family Welfare, Disaster management, Early warning agencies, Informatics Centre, Food Corporation of India, NCC and Cutomes will function with out any restriction.