Coronavirus: All you need to know about new relaxation rules in your state

India has over 17,000 confirmed cases till Sunday night, with alone recording nearly 4000 cases followed by Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. The death toll due to Covid-19 infection has jumped to 556 so far. The government had earlier announced a partial relaxation of from April 20 onwards. Let's take a look at states' position on relaxation rules. Delhi lockdown: The total number of Covid-19 cases crossed the 2,000-mark in the capital on Sunday. CM Arvind Kejriwal said the government will not relax the for at least a week as the spread appears to have gained pace. According to a bulletin issued by the health department, 110 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, taking the tally in the capital to 2,003. With two deaths, the fatalities jumped to 45. The AAP government in the city has started rapid testing in 78 Covid-19 containment zones and acquired 42,000 rapid-test kits. In a containment zone in south Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension, 35 more people have tested positive for the virus, authorities said, making it possibly one of the largest such zones in the capital in terms of number of cases. ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases jump to 17,615; global cases at 2,407,255 Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said the administration will review the situation on April 27. "In view of the present scenario, it appears to be necessary to maintain status quo in larger public interest," he said. "We want to relax it, but if we give relaxations and there is a shortage of ICUs, ventilators, oxygen in hospitals and people lose their lives, we will not be able to forgive ourselves," Kejriwal said. "Had there been no lockdown, the situation here would have been similar to Italy and Spain," he warned. Delhi accounts for two per cent of India's population but 12 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in the country. Citing instances of asymptomatic people testing positive for the virus, Kejriwal said of the 736 samples collected recently, 186 were found to be COVID-19 positive and these people did not know that they were carrying the virus. Maharashtra Lockdown relaxation in Maharashtra: The state has the largest number of infections in the country with nearly 4000 positive cases. However on lockdown relaxation in Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the industries and businesses coming in the green, orange zone will be allowed with necessary precautions but the borders of the districts will be sealed. ALSO READ: Goa now first Indian state with zero Covid-19 case; all patients discharged The govt has declared Pune, Thane and Pimpri Chinchwad as containment zones. on Sunday reported 552 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 4,200. Uttar Pradesh Lockdown relaxation in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath has said that all district magistrates in the state should decide based on the situation in their districts regarding exemptions to be given during the lockdown from Monday. "In 19 districts in the state where 10 or more coronavirus positive cases have been reported, the decision should be taken cautiously and carefully. This decision will not be applicable to the hotspot areas. Medical, sanitation and door-step delivery services will be provided in these districts and no other new activities will take place in these areas" Adityanath said. ALSO READ: Over 400,000 samples tested, 17,615 Indians Covid-19 positive: ICMR The number of Covid-19 cases in UP on Sunday mounted to 1,084, with 110 fresh cases and three deaths being reported in a day, officials said. Madhya Pradesh Lockdown relaxation in Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state will provide some relaxations amidst the coronavirus lockdown in certain districts of the state from April 20. Districts like Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain and others which are affected by the coronavirus spread will be exempted from easing of any norms. "We are going to start economic activities from April 20 under the guidelines of the Centre. Several activities including construction and repairing of roads, labour work under the MGNREGA are going to be started," the CM said in his video address to the state. ALSO READ: Business Standard Covid-19 tracker: Tracing the pandemic in India and world

Chouhan said that activities related to the agriculture and procurement of wheat have already started. Of the total 1407 Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, Indore has reported 890 cases and Bhopal 214.

Kerala

Lockdown relaxation in Kerala: The government announced relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Green and Orange-B zones, allowing private vehicles movement in an odd-even basis and dine-in services at hotels from Monday, police chief Loknath Behera said on Sunday.

"Vehicles with odd numbers will be permitted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Those with even numbers will be allowed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays."

ALSO READ: Covid-19 Factoid: After Kerala, now Tamil Nadu is showing signs of success Earlier, the Left government had colour-coded 14 districts of the state into four zones-- Red, Green, Orange-A and Orange-B, for containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Red zone comprises Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. In this zone, a complete lockdown will be in place until May 3 while two entry and exit points are allowed for carrying essential commodities to coronavirus hotspots.

Orange-A zone comprises Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kollam while orange-B zone comprises Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Thrissur and Wayanad. The lockdown will be in effect until April 24 in this zone and then partial relaxation will be allowed. Kottayam and Idukki come under the Green zone, in which lockdown will be in effect until April 20 and then regulations will be eased.

reported two positive cases of Covid-19 in the state taking the total number of affected to 401 while the health department announced that 13 people were cured.

Telangana

Lockdown relaxation in Telangana: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao extended the ongoing lockdown in the state till May 7 without any relaxations on Sunday announced.

ALSO READ: World coronavirus dispatch: The geopolitical consequences of the pandemic "The existing lockdown rules, including night curfew, would continue to be in force and it would be implemented in a tough manner," he told reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet.

According to an update on Covid-19 released by the state government, the total number of confirmed cases as on Sunday stood at 858, while the number of active cases was 651.

Karnataka Lockdown relaxation in Karnataka: The state government extended the lockdown till midnight of April 21, and said that a cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday in which a final decision on the extension of the lockdown till May 3 will be taken. Haryana It said 21 COVID-19 patients have died and 186 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.Lockdown relaxation in Karnataka: The state government extended the lockdown till midnight of April 21, and said that a cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday in which a final decision on the extension of the lockdown till May 3 will be taken. Lockdown relaxation in Haryana: The government is set to give conditional relaxations in select sectors outside the coronavirus containment zones from Monday to kickstart the economic activities amid lockdown, an official said on Sunday. Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora said that starting April 20 some industries, which do not come under containment zones, will resume operation while following the guidelines issued by the Centre. Punjab Lockdown relaxation in Punjab: The state government also said that the lockdown will continue till May 3 barring the wheat procurement process. West Bengal Lockdown relaxation in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee declared extension of the lockdown till April 30, after a video-conference with PM Modi. The govt will review the scenario by April end. All schools and colleges in West Bengal will remain closed till June 10. ALSO READ: Lockdown 2.0: Some respite for construction firms, but road ahead is long