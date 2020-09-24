PM Modi hails Adityanath for measures taken to tackle Covid-19 in UP

-
ALSO READ
Anarchy prevailed in India, big change during PM Modi's tenure: Adityanath
PM Modi to launch 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' today
Centre should continue providing Covid test kits to UP: Adityanath to PM
PM Modi launches 'Atma Nirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan', over 12.5 mn to benefit
UP CM directs senior officials to start recruitment drives in 3 months
-
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came in for praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for the measures taken by the Uttar Pradesh government to tackle COVID-19 and handling the migrants crisis, according to a statement.
During his meeting with the chief ministers over video conference, the prime minister acknowledged the efforts of Adityanath and his team for taking "proactive steps" in reducing the coronavirus fatalities, it said.
The statement said Modi singled out Uttar Pradesh for doing the most tests -- 1.50 lakh per day and having tested 90 lakh people so far, the highest in the country among all the states.
Modi said the high tests by the state did manage to keep the coronavirus deaths to the "minimum", according to the statement.
The prime minister complimented Adityanath for "adept handling" of the migrants crisis, mentioning that in such a big state like Uttar Pradesh with the largest population in the country, the number of migrants was also on the higher side.
In his address, Adityanath apprised him of the coronavirus situation in the state.
He said out of about 1.50 lakh tests per day, around 50,000 tests are by the RT-PCR method with a positivity rate of four per cent and overall recovery rate of 82 per cent, according to the statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU