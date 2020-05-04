Bengaluru's tent house owners, wedding organisers bearing brunt of lockdown

As various sectors across the country are witnessing a big bilip in terms of revenue amid the lockdown, Bengaluru's tent house owners, wedding planners and organisers are also bearing the brunt of by facing financial troubles.

Speaking to ANI, MB Tambotti, a tent house owner said "No event has been held for 40 days. Nothing is allowed. We cannot even pay our helpers, I would request help from the government at this hour of crisis"

"We are in drastic condition at this point of time," he added.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Trump says vaccine by year-end; global cases at 3,566,111

The event managers and organisers are incurring huge losses as most of the wedding events were scheduled to be organised during the summer season.

All the wedding and related events have been put to halt across the country amid the Covid-19 crisis. Hence, many wedding events have been postponed or cancelled for the time being.