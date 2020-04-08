Covid-19 cases increase to 343 in UP, 187 linked to Tablighi event

Eleven people have tested positive for the novel in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 343 on Wednesday, officials said.

Three Covid-19 patients have died in the state, one each in Meerut, Basti and Varanasi districts.

Out of the total 343 cases, 187 Covid-19 patients are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, Principal Secretary in the health department, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The congregation was held in Delhi's Nizamuddin area in early March and several people, who attended it and then travelled to different parts of the country, tested positive of the





So far, 26 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, he said, adding that a woman in Shamli district will be discharged tonight.

The tally of affected persons on Tuesday was 332.

Will completely seal hotspots, implement total in these areas : UP govt

The will strictly implement the in the hotspots located across the 15 districts in the state. As per the government, these areas will be completely cordoned off and civilian passes will stay suspended while essentials would be delivered to citizens at their doorsteps.



"The Chief Minister held a detailed meeting today and has given orders for identifying hotspots in those 15 districts which have six or more cases of coronavirus, and taken necessary action," said Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Awasthi on Wednesday while addressing a press conference.



There is little possibility of lifting after April 15 as claimed in a section of media. We will not be in a position to lift the lockdown even if a single case of #COVID19 is left in Uttar Pradesh. So it can take time: Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi pic.twitter.com/q0ifEBIHOQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 6, 2020

"There are 22 such hotspots in Agra, 13 in Ghaziabad, 12 in Gautam Budh Nagar, 12 in Kanpur, 4 in Varanasi, 3 in Shamli, 7 in Meerut, 1 in Bareilly, 3 in Bulandshahr, 3 in Basti, 3 in Firozabad, 4 in Saharanpur, 4 in Maharajganj, 1 in Sitapur and 8 big plus 4 small hotspots in Lucknow. With public support we will implement lockdown very strictly in these areas," he said.

Noida: 'Sealing' orders trigger panic buying, DM assures home delivery of essentials

People in certain pockets of the city thronged shops to stock up on food items on Wednesday soon after the announced that Covid-19 hotspots in the state will be completely sealed till April 15.





As people rushed to the shops, the administration cautioned the public against panic buying and assured home delivery of essentials.

Gautam Buddh Nagar is among the 15 districts in UP where hotspots (areas/clusters that have reported cases) will be sealed till April 15, while the remaining areas will remain under lockdown (restricted outdoor movement of people), according to officials.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western UP, has recorded 58 positive cases of coronavirus so far, while 10 of these patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, according to officials.