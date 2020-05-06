Covid-19 cases soar in Tamil Nadu, 771 infections reported in a single day

Tamil Nadu has reported 771 new positive Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single day tally so far in the State. With this, the total count has gone up to 4,829.

The State tested 13,413 samples from 13,281 persons on Wednesday, taking the total number of people tested so far to 178,472. Two more deaths wee reported today, taking the overall toll to 35. so far. A large number of cases reported today are linked to the spread from Koyambedu Market, the largest vegetable and fruit market in this part of the country.





While Chennai continues to be a hotspot with 324 new cases today, Ariyalur, a district situated almost 300 kilometers south of Chennai, has had 188 cases. Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Madurai and Thiruvarur were other districts that reported cases in double digits on Wednesday.

Of the total cases of 4,829 reported till date, around 1,516 have been discharged on recovering from the diseases, while 3,275 are active. In Chennai, where 2,328 cases were reported already, 330 have recovered, while 22 succumbed to the disease.



The number of positive cases is rising fast at a time when the government has decided to relax the lockdown norms in orange and green zones, to allow industries to operate with limited strength. The State government is also expected to open liquour shops starting Thursday. However, lockdown will be complete in places identified as containment zones.