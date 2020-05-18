Covid-19 count inches closer to 100,000; highest single day spike recorded

India’s count of cases is nearing the 100,000 mark as the country's recorded highest single day spike of 5,242 cases recorded as on Monday and total death count reaching 3,029, according to the health ministry data.

A total of 96,169 cases were reported in the country as of Monday morning of whom 36,823 have been cured. The recovery rate of India is now over 38 per cent. The fatality rate is around 3.2 per cent.

The cases in Maharashtra saw the highest increase of 2,347 reaching 33,053 of whom 1,198 had died and 7,688 cured.





The second highest number of cases are Gujarat at 11,379 followed closely by Tamil nadu with 11,224 confirmed Covid-19 infections. Second highest number of deaths are also in Gujarat with 659 fatalities so far.

India has conducted a total of 2.3 million tests so far. The number of active patients currently is over 56,000.

The Indian Council of Medical Research in its latest testing strategy has said that no emergency procedure including deliveries should be delayed for lack of test. The sample however can be sent for testing if it matches any of other criteria laid down by the ICMR. The test is available to all hospitalised patients who develop ILI symptoms such as acute fever and cough. All symptomatic patients among returnees and migrants within 7 days of illness can also access the testing facility.



ICMR had earlier said all symptomatic individuals with a history of international travel in the last 14 days, contacts of laboratory confirmed cases, health workers or frontline workers involved in containment and mitigation of COVID19 are eligible for the test. All patients of severe acute respiratory infection too can send their samples for testing.

Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case is also to be tested once between day 5 and day 10 of coming into contact.