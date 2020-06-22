Covid-19 crisis: Delhi now second worst-hit, crosses Tamil Nadu tally

With over 59,000 Covid-19 cases, has now surpassed Tamil Nadu to become the second worst-hit among various states and Union territories.

Even by death count till Sunday, which stood at 2,175, is on the second spot among the list of worst-hit states. recorded 3,000 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the city to 59,746, authorities said. The national capital had reported 3,630 fresh cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the tally in the city to over 56,000-mark.

From Friday-Sunday, Delhi has registered 3,000 or more cases for three consecutive days. The previous highest spike of 3,137 fresh cases was recorded on June 19.

According to the Union Health Ministry's latest data on Covid-19, the tally for Tamil Nadu stands at 59,377, third-highest in the country, just after Delhi. The total number of fatalities in Tamil Nadu stands at 757.

is the worst-hit state with a total of 1,32,075 cases and 6,170 deaths, according to the ministry data.

According to the Sunday heath bulletin released by the Delhi government, 33,013 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while number of active cases stood at 24,558, adding 3,70,014 tests have been conducted till date, it said The number of containment zones in the city on Sunday stood at 261. In the last 24 hours, a total of 9,440 Covid-19 patients have recovered, taking the recovery rate to 55.77 per cent, officials said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 69,50,493 samples have been tested up to 21 June with 1,43,267 samples being tested on Sunday.

India's Covid-19 cases per lakh people is one of the lowest in the world despite its high population density, and the recovery rate has now reached almost 56 per cent, the Union said on Monday.

For every one lakh population, there are 30.04 cases in India, while the global average is over three times at 114.67, the ministry said, referring to the WHO Situation Report 153, dated June 21.