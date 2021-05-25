Covid-19 crisis: In rural Thane, fresh cases down but fatalities still high

Waiting at the Thane Grameen Covid Hospital in Savad in Maharashtra’s rural Thane district, Gopal (he gives only his first name) is relieved to hear that the condition of his cousin Motiram, who is in the intensive care unit (ICU), is improving. But his relief is short-lived.

A member of the staff asks him to arrange for an ambulance and organise a CT scan of the lung at a private hospital. The hospital has a 50-bed ICU facility, but it lacks a CT scan machine. A machine has been requested for, and almost daily the hospital checks with the district collector and the health ...