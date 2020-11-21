JUST IN
Covid-19 impact: FIFA awards ceremony to be virtual event on December 17
Covid-19 crisis: Maharashtra mulls curbs on flights, trains from Delhi

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar was quoted saying in a report that the proposal was still under discussion

Maharashtra is considering curbs on flights and train services between Mumbai and Delhi as the capital city grapples with a rise in Covid-19 infections.

While both the railway and civil aviation ministries denied plans to suspend services, media reports on Friday said Maharashtra was considering such a move.

Kumar did not respond to calls or text messages from this paper.

Kumar did not respond to calls or text messages from this paper.

Modi holds review meet for vaccination strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting to review the country's vaccination strategy and the way forward. The PM said in a Twitter message that issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals, and cold chain augmentation were discussed. Prioritisation of population groups and tech platform for distribution also came up for discussion. Agencies

First Published: Sat, November 21 2020. 04:51 IST

