Covid-19 crisis: Modi holds meeting with CMs, discusses lockdown extension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with chief ministers (CMs) of all the states and Union Territories through a video conference at 11 am to take their feedback on whether the 21-day national lockdown , imposed to check the spread of (Covid-19) and ending next week, should be extended.

The video conference comes amidst indications that thecentral government may extend the countrywide beyond April 14 after several states backed the extension to contain the fast-spreading virus. Punjab and Odisha have already decided to extend the beyond April 14.

The Union Home Ministry has sought views of state governments on various aspects, including whether more categories of people and services need to be exempted.

In the current lockdown, only essential services are exempted.

This is for a second time that the prime minister is interacting with the chief ministers via video link after the was imposed. During his April 2 interaction with chief ministers, Modi had pitched for a "staggered" exit from the ongoing lockdown.