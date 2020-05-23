Covid-19 crisis: Mumbai liquor shops allowed to home deliver from today

(BMC) on Friday allowed home delivery of liquor in Mumbai, except in containment zones.

But over-the-counter sale of liquor will not be allowed yet, it said.



“E-commerce platforms may be utilised by the permitted to do home delivery,” said the BMC order.



was earlier completely banned in the city, which is worst affected by the outbreak in the country. on Friday recorded its highest one-day increase in the number of patients at 1,751, which took the city's tally of cases to 27,068, said the BMC.



Earlier, the highest one-day surge was recorded on May 17 when 1,571 new patients had been found. Further, with 27 new deaths, the toll due to the pandemic in the country's financial capital reached 909, the BMC said.

