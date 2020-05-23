Covid-19 crisis: Mumbai liquor shops allowed to home deliver from today

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 lockdown: Boozers swarm liquor shops; police warn of action
Lockdown 3.0: Around 150 liquor shops likely to open in Delhi from today
Delhi liquor shops open after lockdown; cops cane customers in some places
Swiggy, Zomato to start liquor deliveries during virus lockdown in India
Swiggy starts home delivery of alcohol amid lockdown; begins from Ranchi
-
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday allowed home delivery of liquor in Mumbai, except in containment zones.
But over-the-counter sale of liquor will not be allowed yet, it said.
“E-commerce platforms may be utilised by the liquor shops permitted to do home delivery,” said the BMC order.
Liquor sale was earlier completely banned in the city, which is worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Mumbai on Friday recorded its highest one-day increase in the number of coronavirus patients at 1,751, which took the city's tally of cases to 27,068, said the BMC.
ALSO READ: Covid-19 crisis: Delhi-Patna most booked as flights prepare to resume ops
Earlier, the highest one-day surge was recorded on May 17 when 1,571 new patients had been found. Further, with 27 new deaths, the toll due to the pandemic in the country's financial capital reached 909, the BMC said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU