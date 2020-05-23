JUST IN
Karnataka, J&K and Mizoram make quarantine mandatory for air travellers
Covid-19 crisis: Mumbai liquor shops allowed to home deliver from today

"E-commerce platforms may be utilised by the liquor shops permitted to do home delivery," said the BMC order.

Agencies  |  Mumbai 

People outside a liquor shop.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday allowed home delivery of liquor in Mumbai, except in containment zones.

But over-the-counter sale of liquor will not be allowed yet, it said.

“E-commerce platforms may be utilised by the liquor shops permitted to do home delivery,” said the BMC order.

Liquor sale was earlier completely banned in the city, which is worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Mumbai on Friday recorded its highest one-day increase in the number of coronavirus patients at 1,751, which took the city's tally of cases to 27,068, said the BMC.


Earlier, the highest one-day surge was recorded on May 17 when 1,571 new patients had been found. Further, with 27 new deaths, the toll due to the pandemic in the country's financial capital reached 909, the BMC said.
