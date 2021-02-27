Covid-19: CSIR-IICT played key role in developing adjuvant for Covaxin

The process technology developed by the Council Of Scientific and Industrial ResearchIndian Institute Of Chemical Technology for the agonist molecule is playing an important role in the production of adjuvant for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, the CSIR said on Friday.

"The vaccine is formulated with Algel-IMDG, which contains chemisorbed TLR7/8 agonist onto aluminium hydroxide gel to generate the requisite type of immune responses," the CSIR said in a statement.

Owing to the significant role played by TLR7/8 agonist molecule in the performance of a vaccine, CSIR constituent lab, IICT based in Hyderabad, was approached by to develop the synthetic route for the agonist molecule with indigenous chemicals at an affordable price and with highest purity. This agonist molecule has aided in scaling up the production of the adjuvant, the statement added.

The project, which was spearheaded by Chandrasekhar, the director, and Raji Reddy, senior scientist from IICT, has been completed in four months, the CSIR said.

Also, a CSIR-IICT team lead by Mohana Krishna Mudiam, the senior principal scientist and professor (AcCSIR), played a key role in the development of analytical method for testing TLR7/8 agonist molecule and its method validation procedures through NABL accredited lab, it added.

"The process technology developed by CSIR-IICT for the agonist molecule is playing an important role in the production of adjuvant for COVAXIN," the statement quoting Krishna Ella, the chairman and managing director of said.

