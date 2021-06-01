Covid-19 curbs: Kerala allows govt offices to function with 50% capacity

-
Kerala government on Monday modified the guidelines for the ongoing lockdown and allowed the state government offices to function with up to 50 per cent capacity from June 7.
"All Central and state government departments, including PSUs, corporations, autonomous organisations, commissions etc. may function with up to 50 per cent staff from June 7 onwards on rotation basis," the guidelines read.
The new set of guidelines also permitted morning walks from 5 am to 7 am and evening walks from 7 pm to 9 pm.
"While industrial establishments and manufacturing centres are permitted, service sector shall be permitted to function with work-from-home employees only," the statement added.
On Saturday, the Kerala government had extended the lockdown restrictions till June 9 in all its districts.
