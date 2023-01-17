Women from tier-2 cities dominate job market; 80% rise in new users: Report

Nearly 31 million professional conversations were held among women from Tier-1, tier-2, and beyond in 2022, according to a report by and professional networking platform, apna.co. This is a 36 per cent increase in women users on its platform year-on-year (YoY).

According to the report, the professional service platform saw an 80 per cent increase in new women users. The report further added that there has been a 34 per cent increase in women opting for labour-intensive like delivery, drivers, and technicians.

Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, apna.co, said, “apna has always remained committed towards empowering women, helping them in achieving their dreams. 2022 has demonstrated that female users are not just looking for out of necessity but to be financially independent, and to create their own identities in the increasingly competitive job market. In fact, in 2022, 60 per cent more women applied for night shift jobs, demonstrating that apna has earned the trust of women and is their preferred platform.”



Companies like Paytm, Zomato, Rapido, and Swiggy have been at the forefront posting maximum jobs for women. The platform saw 2.5 times rise in job postings for part-time and 3 times increase in full-time.

Apart from tier 1 cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai, job postings in tier 2 cities like Indore have seen a 28 per cent YoY surge.

Chandigarh and Lucknow topped the list in terms of the highest number of job applications received from women across tier-2 cities with a 71 per cent and a 55 per cent YoY increase respectively in the year 2022. Most job applications from women were received in categories like telecalling, BPO, and back office.

apna.co reported a 67 per cent growth in job applications from women for part-time jobs vis-a-vis a 34 per cent increase in full-time jobs. There has been a significant surge of 60 per cent in women applying for night shifts.