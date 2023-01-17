Women from tier-2 cities dominate job market; 80% rise in new users: Report

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep314: Adani expansion, job creation, Indian equities, climate
Rajasthan the top beneficiary of EPFO-linked central job scheme
Myntra creates 16,000 jobs to cater to surge in festive season demand
India's services activity cools to 6-month low in Sep; job creation slows
New formal job creation fell again in September, shows payroll data
-
Nearly 31 million professional conversations were held among women from Tier-1, tier-2, and beyond in 2022, according to a report by jobs and professional networking platform, apna.co. This is a 36 per cent increase in women users on its platform year-on-year (YoY).
According to the report, the professional service platform saw an 80 per cent increase in new women users. The report further added that there has been a 34 per cent increase in women opting for labour-intensive jobs like delivery, drivers, and technicians.
Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, apna.co, said, “apna has always remained committed towards empowering women, helping them in achieving their dreams. 2022 has demonstrated that female users are not just looking for jobs out of necessity but to be financially independent, and to create their own identities in the increasingly competitive job market. In fact, in 2022, 60 per cent more women applied for night shift jobs, demonstrating that apna has earned the trust of women and is their preferred platform.”
Companies like Paytm, Zomato, Rapido, and Swiggy have been at the forefront posting maximum jobs for women. The platform saw 2.5 times rise in job postings for part-time and 3 times increase in full-time.
Apart from tier 1 cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai, job postings in tier 2 cities like Indore have seen a 28 per cent YoY surge.
Chandigarh and Lucknow topped the list in terms of the highest number of job applications received from women across tier-2 cities with a 71 per cent and a 55 per cent YoY increase respectively in the year 2022. Most job applications from women were received in categories like telecalling, BPO, and back office.
apna.co reported a 67 per cent growth in job applications from women for part-time jobs vis-a-vis a 34 per cent increase in full-time jobs. There has been a significant surge of 60 per cent in women applying for night shifts.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 17:46 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU