Covid-19 factoid: Alarm bells ring as India adds 1,500 cases in a day

The global death tally due to Covid-19 has now breached 100,000 and the total confirmed cases across the globe has crossed 1.7 million. The number of confirmed cases in the United States is now over half a million and the death toll is nearing 19,000. In the US, New York state alone has over 172,000 cases, more than those in Spain, Italy or France.

India is also witnessing a spike in the growth rate of confirmed Covid-19 cases as the tally is now over 8,000 and the death toll has crossed over 250.

Here are some trends regarding the current pandemic.

#1. Global deaths crossed 100K, added 25,000 in just three days

As the global death toll crossed the 100K mark, it just took three days to add the last 25,000 cases to the death tally. In comparison, it had taken 66 days to record the first 25,000 deaths and since then the time taken to add every subsequent 25,000 fatalities has significantly reduced.





#2. Beyond the five worst affected countries, the UK witnessed the sharpest rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases

Beyond the five worst affected countries which have remained constant in the past week, UK has emerged as the country with the fastest growth in new additions of infections. On 10th April, the UK saw a massive rise in confirmed Covid-19 cases as it added 8,681 cases in a single day taking its tally closer to 79,000. The UK is followed by Iran, which was one of the first countries to see an outbreak of the virus outside of China. More than half the cases in Iran have now recovered.



#3. Austria on a recovery trail?

While Europe is still going through a rough patch, trends from Austria are positive. In the country, daily new recoveries have exceeded daily new additions to the tally of infections. Austria has seen 13,713 cases of infections, and almost half of these cases have already recovered. There have been more than 300 fatalities in the country.





#4 India just took a day to add 1,500 cases

It took just one day for India to reach from 6,000 to 7,500 confirmed Covid-19 cases. It earlier took two or three days to cause a similar spike. The death toll, too, has been consistently rising, taking just two days to add the last 50 fatalities to the total. India’s total tally of infections stands at 8,008 currently, with 255 fatalities and 873 recoveries.



