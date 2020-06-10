Covid-19 Factoid: Asia adding new cases at faster pace than other regions

The global count of confirmed cases now stands at 7.2 million, with 409,242 deaths and 3.6 million recoveries. Since May 27, upwards of 100,000 cases have been reported worldwide every single day.

In India, there now are more than 266,000 cases of Covid-19 infections, of which 129,813 are still active. There have been 7,471 deaths in the country so far. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi are continuing to add high numbers every day.

Here are some statistics on the spread of the virus:



#1. Asia adding new Covid-19 cases at faster pace than other regions



After Europe and North America, now Asia has become the fastest-growing region in terms of confirmed cases of It surpassed South America’s daily growth on June 9. March and early April had been bad for Europe, while North America had suffered in April and most parts of May. Since mid-May, South America and Asia have surpassed all other regions in terms of daily growth.





#2. Brazil is adding 100,000 new cases every four days



Brazil, the second-worst-affected country in the world, is adding 100,000 cases every four days. It now has over 700,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, roughly 10 per cent of all cases in the world. There have been 37,312 deaths in the country, while 325,602, or roughly 43 per cent of all cases in the country, have now recovered.





#3. A sudden surge in daily new cases in Manipur



The northeastern state of Manipur on June 9 reported its highest ever single-day spike of 100 new cases. In the past two weeks, the number of daily new cases in the state had been sub-30. Manipur had under 10 cases until May 20. Now it has 282 confirmed cases, of which 218 are still active. There have been no deaths in the state so far.