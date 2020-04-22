Covid-19 Factoid: Confirmed cases in Gujarat are doubling every six days

The global tally of the novel pandemic has now breached the grim milestone of 2.5 million cases. Among closed cases, almost two out of every 10 cases on an average have ended up in deaths worldwide. In India, the death toll has now crossed 600, and the number of confirmed cases are close to breaching the 19,000 mark. However, growth in new cases daily has been declining for two days now.

Here are some data trends to help you understand the present pandemic situation:

1. Iran on a rapid recovery path

Iran, one of the first countries to witness the outbreak outside of China, is now on a definite path to recovery. The country’s recovery rate has more than doubled in the past 20 days to 71 per cent. Iran, which is among 10 most affected countries globally, has reported 84,802 confirmed cases and 5,297 fatalities in the pandemic.

2.

Singapore sees a sudden surge in new Covid-19 cases

Singapore is seeing a sudden surge in the number of daily reported cases of infections. At 1,426, the number on Tuesday more than doubled from the previous day. The country has so far reported 9,125 confirmed cases and the death toll stands at 11. A little less than 10 per cent of all confirmed cases have now recovered fully.

3. Gujarat doubled its cases tally in less than a week; Kerala took 23 days

Kerala, the only state in India to have effectively managed the outbreak till now, took the longest time to double the number of confirmed infection cases. On the other hand, Gujarat, which has seen a recent spurt in cases, is taking the least number of days among all states with more than 100 cases to do so. Maharashtra and Delhi, which have the highest number of cases in the country, take nine and eleven days, respectively. The all-India average rate of doubling stands at nine days.