Covid-19 Factoid: Global cases cross 50 million mark; 70% recover

The global count of coronavirus cases is now over 50 million, of which over 13.45 million cases are active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.25 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8.5 million, of which 512,655 cases are active. Recovery rate has now crossed 92 per cent and the death toll stands at 126,121.
1. India record lowest drop in active cases in more than a month
India recorded a drop of 3,967 active cases on November 7, the lowest drop in active cases in the last 34 days since October 6. India had been witnessing a daily drop in its active cases tally since October 4.
2. Global cases cross 50 million-mark
The global reported cases tally has been witnessing a daily spike of over 500,000 in the last four days leading to the total cases count crossing 50 million-mark. Out of the total reported cases, over 70 per cent cases or 35.5 million cases have already recovered.
3. US adds over 100,000 cases for three straight days each
The US is the worst-hit country across the globe with over 10 million reported cases. The country has been facing a fresh surge in new cases. The country has been adding over 100,000 cases each in the last three days. The US added 130,632 new cases on November 8, its highest single-day spike surpassing the previous high set just a day before.
