Covid-19 Factoid: Grim trends from Belgium, Russia; recovery in Australia

The global tally of infections is dangerously close to the two-million mark. While Spain and Italy are showing early signs of the curve peaking, the situation in the United States continues to be grim. In India, the total number of reported infections is nearing the 11,000 mark, and 368 people have lost their lives to Covid-19 so far.

Here are some data trends to help you understand the outbreak situation better:

1. It took just five days for to double its total of confirmed cases

Among severely affected countries – those with more than 10,000 reported infections – took the longest time to double its number of cases. It is also the country where the novel was first identified. At just five days, took the shortest amount of time to double its cases. The worst affected country in the world, the US, took 10 days.

2. surpasses Italy, now has world’s highest fatality rate

Having more than doubled in the past 15 days, the Covid-19 fatality rate in is now the highest in the world. The country has more than 30,000 confirmed cases at present, and 4,157 deaths — a fatality rate of 13.4 per cent. It has now surpassed Italy’s 12.8 per cent fatality rate to become the most affected on this count.

A little more than 20 per cent of all confirmed cases in Belgium, meanwhile, have also recovered by now, giving it a recovery percentage similar to Italy’s.

3. Australia is on its path to recovery

Australia has reported a steep decline in new reported infections. The number has been declining progressively since last March, when the outbreak there was at its peak. The country has reported 6,494 cases, and 61 fatalities, till now. More than half the positive cases there have now recovered.

4. Nearly half the closed Covid-19 cases in MP are on account of deaths

Madhya Pradesh’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases currently stands at 614. Of these, 101 are closed cases — 51 patients have been discharged, and 50 have lost their lives. Similarly, 51 of Delhi’s 1,510 cases have reached an outcome, with 48 per cent of those resulting patients’ deaths. By comparison, in Kerala, the state now being perceived as most prepared to tackle the outbreak, 99 per cent of all cases have been closed on account of recovery.