Covid-19 Factoid: India has added over 50,000 cases on all days this month

The global count of confirmed cases has reached 22.6 million — 6.4 million of these cases are currently active. There have been more than 792,000 Covid-19 deaths worldwide, with two countries – the US and Brazil – accounting for more than 100,000 deaths each. Over 15 million people, meanwhile, have successfully recovered from the disease.

India now has over 2.8 million reported cases, of which 24.2 per cent or 686,395 cases are currently active. The country’s recovery rate has risen to 74 per cent, with more than 2 million people getting cured so far. The mortality rate is under 2 per cent, with over 53,000 deaths.





Here are some data points mapping the spread of the virus:

1. India sets another record for highest single-day jump in cases

With almost 70,000 fresh positive cases in just 24 hours, India on August 20 recorded its highest-ever single-day rise in daily new cases. This was almost 3,000 cases more than the previous record of 66,999 cases just last week. Throughout August, the country witnessed more than 50,000 cases every day.



2. Colombia joins the 500,000-cases club

The South American country of Colombia is the latest to register over 500,000 confirmed cases. However, at 167 days, it has taken the longest among similarly placed countries to reach this unfortunate milestone. By comparison, neighbouring Peru and Brazil had taken 61 and 50 days, respectively, to reach 500,000 cases.





3. Maharashtra sets a new record for highest single-day spike

Maharashtra registered over 13,000 cases in 24 hours on August 20, in highest single-day spike in fresh cases for any Indian state till now. The state’s daily case addition stood at over 12,000 on six occasions in the month of August, and under 10,000 as many times. Maharashtra has the highest tally of confirmed cases as well as death toll in India.



