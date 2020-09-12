Covid-19 Factoid: India has the fastest rising pandemic curve in the world

The global count of cases has now trumped 28 million, with over 7 million cases currently active. Of this number, over 2.5 million cases are located in just the US. The global death toll has now reached 919,725, with the US toll reaching 200,000 alone.

With over 4.6 million reported cases, India has the fastest rising pandemic curve in the world. Over 20 per cent of its cases, or 958,316 people, are currently active. With over 3.6 million people beating the infection, the recovery rate is at 77.7 per cent.

Here are some data insights on the pandemic:

India’s daily new cases are still on the rise

India has been adding over 95,000 a day for three consecutive days now. Prior to this, daily new cases have breached the 90,000 mark twice already this month. On September 12, it recorded its highest single-day spike of 97,570 cases.

India is currently the biggest contributor to daily new cases to the global tally.

India’s death toll is on the rise

For every single day in September except one, India added over 1,000 new fatalities to its total toll. Even the lowest dip this month had been 816 deaths. At 77,472 fatalities, India has the third-highest death toll in the world, after the US and Brazil. Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country, accounting for more than 35 per cent of all deaths in India.

Puducherry reports very high test positivity rate

Puducherry and Maharashtra have the worst test positivity ratio in the country, at almost 20 per cent. This means 1 out of every five people tested in these regions have returned a positive result for the virus. Maharashtra also has the highest number of confirmed cases in the country. A high positivity rate indicates that the state may report even higher cases if tests are ramped up.