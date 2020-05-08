Covid-19 Factoid: India is taking just 3 days to add 10,000 new cases

The global tally of infections currently stands at 3.8 million, and 265,660 people have succumbed to the infection so far. A little over 1.3 million of all reported cases have now recovered. Daily new additions seem to have peaked but there still have not been definitive signs of a decline. The number of daily new deaths has seen a marginal decline when compared with mid-April.

In India, now there are 53,045 confirmed cases of infection, and 1,787 fatalities. Roughly a quarter of all reported cases have now recovered. Rising cases in Maharashtra and Gujarat continue to be a cause for concern in the country.

Here are some data points on the current extent of the pandemic:

1. India took just three days to add 10,000 cases to its tally

In a worrying trend, India is now taking just three days to add 10,000 new cases to its tally. In contrast, the first 10,000 cases had come in 75 days.

After the first 10,000, every block of 10,000 cases has come in under 10 days, despite two very stringent lockdowns being in force.

2. Punjab and Tamil Nadu quickest to double their total case count

Among India’s 10 most affected states, Punjab and Tamil Nadu are doubling their number of confirmed cases at the quickest pace at present – in just seven days. By comparison, Maharashtra, the state with most number of cases, is doubling its count in 11 days. The average for doubling stands at 12 days.

3. Among four most affected countries, UK has been slowest to cross the 200,000 mark

The United Kingdom may have taken a positive turn in its trajectory. Among the four most affected countries of the world, it has taken the most number of days to cross the 200,000 mark. While the US took 71 days to reach the grim milestone, the UK took 26 more days. At present, the UK has 201,101 confirmed cases, and it has recorded over 30,000 deaths, more than both Spain and Italy.